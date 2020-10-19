SUBSCRIBE NOW
Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 14, 2020

The Daily Times Staff
Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• David Hunter was arrested at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the intersection of East Navajo Street and Crestview Circle due to an arrest warrant along with alleged vehicle must be insured/display of registration plate and temp permit and alleged concealment of identity.

• Kimberly Bustamante was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, taillamps required and Improper lane-wrong side of road.

• Elaina Chavez was arrested at 11:42 p.m. on Oct. 14 on the 2500 block of East 20th Street for alleged aggravated driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 14

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 3:08 a.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:54 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 9:56 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at noon on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost and found property at 12:19 p.m. on the 900 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 1:15 p.m. on the 3500 block of Victoria Way. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:45 p.m. on the 300 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:16 p.m. on the 100 block of Bluebell Court. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:31 p.m. on the 4900 block of Camaron Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 5:20 p.m. on the 4200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 6:19 p.m. on the 1100 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:54 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 8:44 p.m. on the 700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:13 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Lincoln Avenue. A report was taken.

