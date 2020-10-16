Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 12, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 12

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:31 a.m. on the 400 block of Dekalb Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 1:23 a.m. on the 2400 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:03 a.m. on the 5500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:35 a.m. at the intersection of East Navajo Street and Delhi Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:44 a.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:14 a.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:14 a.m. on the 3500 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:37 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:34 p.m. at the intersection of South Butler Avenue and San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:06 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:25 p.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:36 p.m. on the 6600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:46 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 8:28 p.m. on the 5700 block of Mickey Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:27 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:12 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.