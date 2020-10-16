Farmington man wanted after shooting and altercation involving brass knuckles

Matthew Gallegos faces four, third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery and a fourth-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, according to the criminal complaint.

Gallegos' arrest warrant was still active on the morning of Oct. 16.

Gallegos is accused of punching the three victims in the face with brass knuckles.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is wanted by law enforcement for allegedly shooting a man in his leg and punching three victims in the face with brass knuckles.

Matthew Gallegos, 23, is accused of battering three people in the early morning hours of Oct. 3 in Farmington, shooting one person and trying to hide evidence, according to court documents.

Gallegos faces four, third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery and a fourth-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, according to the criminal complaint.

Gallegos' arrest warrant was still active on the morning of Oct. 16.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 to Parque De Oeste Drive to investigate a reported shooting.

A man was found inside a residence with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

He was transported by a patrol vehicle to San Juan Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.

While being transported, the shooting victim stopped breathing twice and an officer began chest compressions to continue blood flow, according to court documents. An artery in the victim's leg was severed during the shooting, requiring surgery to stop the bleeding.

Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Nicole Brown previously told The Daily Times the surgeon who operated on the victim credited the officers' actions for saving the man's life.

The investigation showed the incident started with an altercation allegedly involving Gallegos and three people the affidavit said were drinking alcohol at a nearby residence before the alleged crime. Gallegos is accused of approaching the group outside, telling them to be quiet because his children were sleeping.

Gallegos is then accused of punching the three victims in the face with brass knuckles, knocking them to the ground.

A large river rock was thrown through Gallegos' window as he allegedly used the brass knuckles.

It was then the witnesses said Gallegos went inside his residence to retrieve his revolver and went back outside, firing four to five shots at the group of people.

One of the males who was attacked with the brass knuckles was shot in the leg.

The affidavit states Gallegos provided several inconsistencies concerning the events that took place and initially lied about having any involvement, along with owning brass knuckles or owning firearms.

The handgun was later located by officers after Gallegos told them he hid it in the attic but he refused to state where the fired cartridges from the gun were.

The brass knuckles were located inside a dresser in a bedroom at Gallegos' residence.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e