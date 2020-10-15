Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 11, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Lashell Coggeshall was arrested at 7:06 p.m. on Oct. 11 on the 1700 block of East 20th Street for alleged aggravated DUI.

• Keshaun Begay was arrested at 1:38 p.m. on Oct. 11 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for allegedly being an out of state fugitive, concealing identity and using or possessing drug paraphernalia.

• Rochelle Anderson was arrested at 8:22 a.m. on Oct. 11 at the intersection of McCormick School Road and Oak Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Lyle Wilson was arrested at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 11 on the 1700 block of East 20th Street for alleged negligent use of a handgun.

• Sonny Begay was arrested at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving under the influence of drugs.

• Shannon Jim was arrested at 2:08 a.m. on Oct. 11 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged shoplifting.

• Justin Littleman was arrested at 1:37 a.m. on Oct. 11 on the 2300 block of Suntuoso Court for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, open container and drivers must be licensed.

• Jose Sotelo was arrested at 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 11 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Delphina Begaye was arrested at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 on the 4600 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged shoplifting.

• Darius Lee was arrested at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 11

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:01 a.m. at the intersection of Butler Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 1:36 a.m. on the 2300 block of Suntuoso Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:08 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 8:32 a.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 9:26 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:55 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:01 a.m. on the 2700 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:08 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:51 a.m. on the 700 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.