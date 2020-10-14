Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 10, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kevin Mobley was arrested at 3:26 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the intersection of Utton Lane and Lark Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Krystal Padilla was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 on the 2600 block of Edgecliff Drive due to an arrest warrant and a warrant for failure to appear.

• Malcolm Tyndall Jr. was arrested at 12:24 p.m. on Oct. 10 on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances and criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 10

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:31 a.m. at the intersection of North Lorena Avenue and West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:48 a.m. at the intersection of South Butler Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:14 a.m. on the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:22 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 12:56 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of Edgecliff Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:05 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:19 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:44 p.m. at the intersection of East Spruce Street and South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:15 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:34 p.m. on the 900 block of North Jefferson Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:53 p.m. on the 4400 block of Heron Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:08 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.