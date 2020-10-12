SUBSCRIBE NOW
Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 7, 2020

The Daily Times Staff
Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Ashley Coyote was arrested at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 7 on the 900 block of Glade Lane due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of other controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Rickey Bahe was arrested at 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 7 on the 900 block of Glade Lane due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of other controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ernest Thomas was arrested at 1 p.m. on Oct. 7 on the 600 block of Auburn Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated assault against a household member.

• Charles Swindle III was arrested at 11:11 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the intersection of East Apache Street and North Wall Avenue for allegedly driving while his license was revoked and possession of an open container.

• Kelsie Todacheeny was arrested at 1:25 p.m. on Oct. 7 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 7

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 6:44 a.m. on the 200 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation and non-domestic fight at 9:57 a.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:13 a.m. on the 800 block of Saguaro Trail. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 11:01 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:40 a.m. on the 4300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:46 p.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:59 p.m. on the 600 block of South Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:08 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:54 p.m. on the 1200 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect of a person at 2:05 p.m. on the 1000 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 2:46 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 3:35 p.m. on the 2100 block of Meadow Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:52 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:18 p.m. on the 1600 block of Meadow Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 7:57 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:24 p.m. at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and South Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

