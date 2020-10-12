Arizona man allegedly attacked woman, threatened to kill her with a gun

Amerson Bochinclonny,​​​​​​​ 37, of Lukachukai, Arizona, is charged with a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery along with fourth-degree felony counts of larceny of a firearm and aggravated assault.

FARMINGTON — An Arizona man allegedly injured a woman, including breaking her rib, during an attack in which police say he threatened to kill her with a gun he had taken from her.

Amerson Bochinclonny, 37, of Lukachukai, Arizona, is accused of battering a woman, stealing a black handgun and pointing the firearm at the same woman in the early hours of Sept. 27 in Farmington, according to court documents. He is charged with a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery along with fourth-degree felony counts of larceny of a firearm and aggravated assault, according to the criminal complaint.

Bochinclonny did not have legal representation on the afternoon of Oct. 9.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. Sept, 27, a Farmington Police Department officer was dispatched to the San Juan Regional Medical Center Emergency Room on reports of a battered woman after her relative called dispatch.

She had a broken left rib, a swollen right eye and cheeks along with an inch-long laceration on the inside of her mouth.

A group that included the woman, her relative and Bochinclonny went out to a brewery and a bar in Farmington that night, however Bochinclonny split off from the group before they went to the bar.

The woman returned to the residence afterward, when Bochinclonny allegedly started yelling at her. She told police the defendant yelled about his girlfriend possibly being trafficked, according to court documents.

He allegedly attacked her, using a closed fist to punch her in the face and then threw her to the ground.

She told police Bochinclonny started to kick and punch her while she was down on the floor.

The woman grabbed the handgun and pointed it at him. Bochinclonny allegedly took the firearm from her, pointed the gun at her and threatened to kill her.

The defendant is accused of leaving the residence with the firearm.

The affidavit describes the firearm as a "Ruger 9mm, all black handgun, with a 15 round magazine loaded with hollow points."

Bochinclonny was booked shortly before 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. He was released at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 1.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Oct. 14 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

