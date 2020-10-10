Farmington man allegedly fired gun at officers in an armored vehicle

Jack Pryor, 60, is accused of four, third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer.

John Beckstead, Pryor's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Chief District Court Judge Karen Townsend ordered Pryor be held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man who allegedly fired more than 60 shots in his neighborhood has been arrested and charged with shooting at four Farmington SWAT members who responded to the call.

Jack Pryor, 60, allegedly fired a gun from inside his residence in the early morning hours of Sept. 26 in the 2000 block of East 16th Street at four Farmington Police Department officers inside an armored vehicle, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The defendant is accused of four, third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer and a petty misdemeanor count of negligent use of a deadly weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

John Beckstead, Pryor's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Pryor was detained by police following a standoff during the late-night hours of Sept. 26 and into the early morning hours of Sept. 27.

Pryor allegedly fired dozens of rounds inside and outside the residence where no one was injured.

Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place for several hours during the incident.

Pryor's son told police his father was a veteran who was having a "PTSD episode," according to court documents.

The four Farmington police officers were inside the Bearcat armored vehicle when Pryor allegedly fired one shot toward the vehicle that struck a nearby "conex box," according to the affidavit.

Pryor was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment after being detained.

He was arrested by Farmington police at approximately 12:15 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 800 block of West Maple Street, according to police dispatch logs.

Chief District Court Judge Karen Townsend ordered Pryor be held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center with no bond during an Oct. 9 hearing in Aztec District Court.

The Oct. 9 order stated Pryor would pose a great danger to the community if released and that the weight of evidence against him is great.

A 2011 conviction for "reckless endangering another person and fleeing" is listed in the order but does not list where it occurred.

District Court Judge Bradford Dalley on Sept. 30 granted a temporary extreme risk firearm protection order against Pryor, restricting his access to firearms.

The "red flag" law allows law enforcement and others to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms from people who could harm others or themselves.

Judge Dalley wrote Pryor had in his possession firearms that could be used in a negligent manner to endanger his and the public's safety.

The petition described five firearms including two handguns, a rifle and a shotgun.

Pryor's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Oct. 14 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e