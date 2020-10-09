Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 5, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Javen Lare was arrested at 4:34 p.m. on Oct. 5 on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Roger Atcitty Jr. was arrested at 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 5 on the 500 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Jack Pryor was arrested at 12:18 p.m. on Oct. 5 on the 800 block of West Maple Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Malcolm Tyndall Jr. was arrested at 2:19 p.m. on Oct. 5 on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue for alleged battery upon a peace officer, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 5

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 3 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:03 a.m. on the 3300 block of Edgecliff Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:06 p.m. on the 300 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of English Road and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:03 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:32 p.m. on the 400 block of Nelson Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:14 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 8:18 p.m. on the 700 block of Jordan Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:44 p.m. on the 2300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:37 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:19 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.