Farmington police investigating two separate shootings hours apart

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is investigating two shootings which occurred this month, including an incident where a man was shot in the leg.

Farmington police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the night of Oct. 2 in the 200 block of E. Maple St. in Farmington and another shooting in the early morning hours of Oct. 3 along Parque De Oeste Drive in the early morning hours, according to Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Nicole Brown.

No suspects were identified by Farmington police in either case as the investigations are still ongoing.

During the second incident, which occurred around 1:36 a.m. Oct. 3, a man was shot in the leg.

Neighbors were involved in a dispute when a rock was thrown through a window and one man shot another, according to Brown.

The officers arriving at the scene applied a tourniquet to his leg and transported him to the San Juan Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.

Brown said the surgeon who operated on the man credited the officers with saving the man's life.

A search warrant has been obtained and executed at one of the apartment units.

For the Oct. 2 case, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m., five shots were heard, according to Brown.

Officers who responded to the scene found a single bullet hole in a vehicle parked at a residence.

No injuries were reported as no witnesses saw who fired the gun. There were no shell casing located during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incidents can call non-emergency dispatch at 505-334-6622.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

