Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 4, 2020

The Daily Times Staff
Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Aaron Yazzie was arrested at 1:08 a.m. on Oct. 4 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Aldon Begay was arrested at 1:02 a.m. on Oct. 4 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue for alleged assault of peace officer and criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 4

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:12 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:29 a.m. on the 2800 block of Parque Del Norte Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 8:12 p.m. on the 5600 block of Ravella Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:58 p.m. on the 800 block of Hydro Plant Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a narcotics at 11:09 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:32 p.m. on the 4000 block of Copper Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 1:01 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 3:29 p.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a robbery at 4:50 p.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Miller Avenue and East Corcorran Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:23 p.m. on the 5500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 10:01 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 10:59 p.m. on the 2900 block of Ladera Drive. A report was taken.

