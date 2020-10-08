Farmington man accused of DWI, killing woman with vehicle while driving and texting

Bradley Harris, 39, is accused of DWI and killing Teresa Mae Smith by striking her with his vehicle on the night of Oct. 6, according to the probable cause statement.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and killing a woman, telling police he was texting when the alleged crime occurred.

Bradley Harris, 39, is accused of DWI and killing 52-year-old Teresa Mae Smith of Gallup, by striking her with his vehicle on the night of Oct. 6, according to the probable cause statement.

The defendant faces charges including a second-degree felony count of homicide by vehicle, a fourth-degree felony count of leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of aggravated DWI, according to the criminal complaint.

Harris did not have legal representation on the morning of Oct. 8.

The Farmington Police Department handled the investigation.

A sergeant on patrol around 11:31 p.m. on Oct. 6 heard of a suspicious person or possible found body call in the area of East 30th Street and Dustin Avenue.

He found Smith's body in the road in the area of the East 20th Street and Brookside Drive intersection.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and confirmed the death.

A man at the scene identified himself as Harris' father, who said his son had returned home about 15 minutes earlier and told him he thought he hit something or someone while driving.

The father went to investigate and found Smith, then waited for first responders. He told police Harris was at a residence in the 1800 block of Western Avenue.

A Chevy Captiva was found with front-end damage at the residence, and Harris was found in the garage.

Harris told police he was driving when he struck something on the roadway.

He added he did not know what he hit, claiming he stopped the vehicle and looked around but did not see anything.

The defendant also told police he didn't see anything because he was driving and texting when the collision occurred.

An officer saw Harris had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his words.

Harris told police he had smoked marijuana twice and had two cans of beer earlier in the day.

He requested an attorney, then refused a sobriety test and a breathalyzer exam. The defendant was then arrested.

A warrant for his blood was executed at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Harris was incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the morning of Oct. 8.

His first appearance in Farmington Magistrate Court was also scheduled for the morning of Oct. 8.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times.

