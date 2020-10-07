Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 3, 2020

The Daily Times staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kandace Chee was arrested at 12:23 a.m. on Oct. 3 on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession of a controlled substance, failure to have operating registration plate lamp and driving while license revoked.

• Milton Wilkerson was arrested at 1:11 a.m. on Oct. 3 at the intersection of Plaza Court and East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Frank Gangone was arrested at 3:12 a.m. on Oct. 3 at the intersection of Parque Del Norte Drive and Westland Park Drive for alleged driving under the influence of drugs and display of registration plate and temp permit.

• Brando Begay was arrested at 11:07 p.m. on Oct. 3 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged concealing identity and glue, aerosol spray or mouthwash; abuse or possession for abuse.

• Felaria Lee was arrested at 3:35 a.m. on Oct. 3 at the intersection of Parque Del Norte Drive and Westland Park Drive for alleged aggravated DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked

• Richard Mike was arrested at 10:58 a.m. on Oct. 3 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Johnpaul Atencio was arrested at 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 3 on the 2600 block of Southside River Road for alleged battery upon a peace officer and battery against a household member.

• Ryan Begaye was arrested at 10:58 a.m. on Oct. 3 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Gabriel Sena was arrested at 11:08 a.m. on Oct. 3 on the 700 block of South Laguna Avenue for alleged battery against a household member.

• Steven Valino was arrested at 1:51 p.m. on Oct. 3 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 3

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:26 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 1:36 a.m. on Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of Parque De Oeste Drive and Westland Park Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:58 p.m. on the 2000 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:07 a.m. on the 700 block of South Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:02 p.m. on the 6900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:38 p.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 2:03 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 3 p.m. on the 3600 block of Piedra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:41 p.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:01 p.m. at the intersection of North Light Plant Road and West Aztec Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 5:41 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 11:06 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.