Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 2, 2020

The Daily Times staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Daniella Gray was arrested at 2:59 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 2200 block of East Main Street for alleged driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

• Ryan Lewis was arrested at 3:57 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 6700 block of Jemez Street for alleged battery against a household member and false imprisonment.

• Charity Martinez was arrested at 5:13 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Kenneth Tihe was arrested at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Rudy Kinsel was arrested at 9:56 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass and shoplifting.

• Marc Blueeyes was arrested at 10:17 a.m. on Oct. 2 at the intersection of North Auburn Avenue and West Arrington Street due to an arrest warrant along with for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Alayah Begay was arrested at 3:38 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Aldwin Bryan was arrested at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the 100 block of South Miller Avenue for alleged aggravated DUI, immediate notice of accidents and duty upon striking fixtures or other property upon a highway.

• Leonard Buck was arrested at 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug and driving while license revoked.

• Taylor Rose was arrested at 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs.

• Albert Tsosie was arrested at 7:27 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged out of state fugitive.

• Eli Tallman was arrested at 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the 800 block of East Main Street for alleged battery against a household member, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.

• Bennett Padilla was arrested at 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the 2100 block of the Bloomfield Highway due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license revoked, aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and no registration.

• Tom Padilla was arrested at 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the 2100 block of the Bloomfield Highway due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Hy Yazzie was arrested at 11:08 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the 1600 block of North Dustin Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Shaylond Woods was arrested at 11:16 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the 2300 block of East 20th Street for alleged reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 2

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:56 a.m. on the 6700 block of Jemez Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 6:15 a.m. on County Road 5758. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:43 p.m. at the intersection of Wildflower Parkway and South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 3:18 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:13 p.m. on the 3000 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 8:54 p.m. on the 200 block of East Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:50 p.m. on the 2100 block of the Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.