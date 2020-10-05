Shiprock man accused of assaulting employee with knife after stealing beer

Jeffrey Lewis, 38, is accused of a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault and a petty misdemeanor count of shoplifting, according to the criminal complaint.

Lewis was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center around 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 30 and was released on the afternoon of Oct. 1, according to jail records.

The defendant's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Oct. 14 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock man is accused of assaulting a Farmington gas station employee with a knife after shoplifting beer.

Jeffrey Lewis, 38, is accused of a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault and a petty misdemeanor count of shoplifting, according to the criminal complaint.

Lewis did not have legal representation on the morning of Oct. 5.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 11:37 p.m. on Sept. 29 to the Speedway gas station at 507 E. Broadway Ave. on reports of a possible armed robbery.

The gas station employee spoke to police about the incident, during which Lewis entered the store and asked when they stopped selling beer.

Lewis allegedly then took a 12-pack and a large can of beer, then exited the store.

The employee chased Lewis, then took the 12-pack of beer from him. Lewis then allegedly tried to punch the employee but missed.

The employee said Lewis then took out a knife with a black handle and three-inch blade, put it by his waist and started to walk toward the employee.

The defendant got about two to three feet away from the employee, who then ran back to the store and called dispatch after fearing for his safety.

Lewis was taken into custody near the intersection of East Animas Street and North Wagner Avenue.

The knife was collected as evidence, and Lewis was drinking from the can of beer he allegedly stole when police located him.

The can of beer is valued at $2, according to court documents.

Lewis was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center around 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 30 and was released on the afternoon of Oct. 1, according to jail records.

He had been released from the jail on Sept. 25 after being arrested for allegedly obstructing traffic, concealing identity and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places, according to jail records.

The defendant's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Oct. 14 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e