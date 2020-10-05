Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 30, 2020

The Daily Times staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Enrique Torres Jr. was arrested at 11:23 a.m. on Sept. 30 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Autumn Nabors was arrested at 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 30 on the 700 block of West La Plata Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Darrell Reed was arrested at 1:19 p.m. on Sept. 30 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Brandon Hower was arrested at 2:19 p.m. on Sept. 30 on the 2700 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 30

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:34 a.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:14 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:06 a.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 10:47 a.m. on the 4000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:50 a.m. on the 400 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:52 a.m. on the 700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:51 a.m. at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 12:55 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:58 p.m. on the 4600 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:19 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:13 p.m. on the 2000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:08 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a fireworks complaint at 8 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:21 p.m. on the 4400 block of Wildflower Mesa Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:36 p.m. at the intersection of South Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.