Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 28, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 28

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at midnight at the intersection of East Boyd Drive and North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 1:53 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:28 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:17 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:36 a.m. on the 700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 12:04 p.m. on the 5400 block of Valley View Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:40 p.m. on the 600 block of South Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 3:20 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:19 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and South Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 4:28 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:33 p.m. on the 300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:09 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a robbery at 8:48 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:18 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:37 p.m. on the 2200 block of Finch Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:10 p.m. on the 2400 block of Farmview Lane. A report was taken.