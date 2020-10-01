Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 27, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Farmington Police Department

Sept. 27

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:34 a.m. on the 1400 block of York Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery and a pursuit at 3:20 a.m. on the 700 block of Zuni Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 5:09 a.m. on the 800 block of East 23rd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an animal complaint/investigation at 8:41 a.m. on the 1200 block of Little Rabbit. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:10 a.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:03 p.m. on the 2400 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:08 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 3:29 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:41 p.m. on the 1900 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:54 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:40 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:02 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 8:08 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:22 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:06 p.m. on the 900 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:18 p.m. on the 800 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.