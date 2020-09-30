Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 26, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 26

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 12:22 a.m. on the 100 block of East Chuska Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:56 a.m. on the 6000 block of Arroyo Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:13 a.m. on the 2300 block of Sage Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:53 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:07 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and West 27th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:04 a.m. on the 700 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 11:35 a.m. on the 3400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:43 a.m. on the 5400 block of East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:19 p.m. on the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:39 p.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 1:57 p.m. on the 2300 block of Sage Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:22 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 4:11 p.m. on the 500 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5 p.m. on the 3800 block of English Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:43 p.m. on the 4500 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:59 p.m. on the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:33 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 10:31 p.m. on the 2000 block of East 16th Street. A man was taken into custody for treatment at a local hospital after a standoff in which about 60 rounds were fired.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11 p.m. on the 3700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.