Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 25, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 25

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:10 a.m. on the 2400 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:11 a.m. on the 2500 block of La Rue Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:56 a.m. on the 2200 block of Camina Placer. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:13 a.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:37 a.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:54 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:08 p.m. on the 300 block of Ross Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Morning Star Drive and Masonic Park Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:48 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:55 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:31 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:57 p.m. on the 700 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:06 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:59 p.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and North Schwartz Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:46 p.m. on the 600 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:19 p.m. at the intersection of East 18th Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.