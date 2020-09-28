Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 23, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 23

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:45 a.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken. Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:22 a.m. on the 4600 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 7:52 a.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle at 8:44 a.m. on the 1200 block of Utton Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a criminal damage to property at 8:54 a.m. on the 700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:55 a.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 11:17 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:51 a.m. on the 5300 block of Rinconada Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:18 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:36 p.m. on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on an officer at 2:23 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:12 p.m. on the 1000 block of Zuni Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:09 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 5:14 p.m. on the 1500 block of Cherry Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 6:11 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:42 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 7:52 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:44 p.m. on the 5200 block of Fawn Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:17 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on officer at 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.