Man allegedly kidnapped and strangled woman twice during domestic violence incident

Markus Curley, 33, allegedly kidnapped, falsely imprisoned and battered a woman three times on the night of Aug. 25 in San Juan County, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched around 2:42 a.m. on Aug. 26 to a residence in the 3800 block of La Plata Highway on reports of a possible domestic violence call.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Oct. 1 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of kidnapping and strangling a woman two different times during the same domestic violence situation after the suspect allegedly accused the woman of cheating on him.

The defendant was booked on the night of Sept. 1 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and was released the next day. His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Oct. 1 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Curley is accused of a first-degree felony count of kidnapping, two third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery, a fourth-degree felony count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of battery, according to the criminal complaint.

Shane Goranson, Curley's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched around 2:42 a.m. on Aug. 26 to a residence in the 3800 block of La Plata Highway to investigate a possible domestic violence call.

The female victim was sitting on the porch crying when the deputy arrived on scene.

Curley and the woman were traveling to a friend's house in Farmington in a silver pickup truck when he allegedly started to argue with her, accusing her of cheating on him.

She told the deputy she had said wanted to go home but Curley refused and told her if she wanted to get out, she would have to jump from the moving vehicle.

The woman made two attempts to contact law enforcement.

She said she tried to honk the truck horn at two Farmington Police Department officers, but Curley allegedly restrained her by grabbing her wrists.

She also attempted to get out of the vehicle at a red light by two New Mexico State Police officers, according to court documents, but Curley allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her back into the vehicle.

She stated Curley drove down a dirt road north of New Mexico Highway 516 and then used both hands to strangle her. He allegedly strangled her during that incident before driving back to a residence.

The woman started to pack her things at the residence, but Curley allegedly told her she was not allowed to leave and started to choke her a second time.

She stated Curley also bit her finger while strangling her and elbowed her in the eye.

Curley left the scene after she called 911.T

