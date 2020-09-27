No injuries during late night shooting in Farmington; man detained by police

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department detained a man in the early morning hours of Sept. 27 after neighbors sheltered in place as several dozen rounds from multiple firearms were fired inside and outside a home.

Jack Pryor, 60, of Farmington, allegedly fired more than 60 rounds in the area of 16th Street and Farmington Avenue during the late night hours of Sept. 26 and into the early morning hours of Sept. 27, according to Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Nicole Brown and a department press release.

Nobody was injured during the hours-long standoff and Pryor had not been charged in connection to the incident, as of 1:49 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to Brown.

Multiple calls to dispatch were received from residents in the area of Pryor's residence on the night of Sept. 26.

Farmington police posted social media updates around 11:33 p.m. on Sept. 26 asking residents in the area to shelter in place. That notice was lifted around 1:22 a.m. on Sept. 27, according to social media posts.

Pryor is described as experiencing a crisis as he allegedly fired multiple firearms in his front yard, back yard and inside a residence.

Detectives are still investigating what kind of firearms were used, Brown said.

The SWAT team was dispatched to the scene as a perimeter was established around Pryor's residence.

While police were communicating with Pryor, he allegedly fired a single shot in the direction of a SWAT vehicle.

The round struck an object near the vehicle but did not strike the vehicle.

Brown said detectives are still investigating if any vehicles or residences in the area were struck during the incident.

Pryor was detained peacefully and was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Brown.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

