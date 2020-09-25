Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 19, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 19

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 12:26 p.m. on the 400 block of Sandstone Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of Four Seasons Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 6:52 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:47 p.m. on the 4100 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on an officer at 8:55 p.m. on the 700 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 9:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of Mesa Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:13 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:06 p.m. on the 1700 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:41 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:45 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cardinal Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a vehicle complaint at 3:47 p.m. on the 1000 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:37 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Shopping Center. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Auburn Avenue and West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:05 p.m. at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of English Road and East Main Street. A report was taken.