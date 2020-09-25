Colorado man accused of 10 child sex abuse charges from three female victims

Jose Trujillo, 61, of Arboles, Colorado is accused of multiple counts of sexually assaulting and molesting three different girls in San Juan County, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

FARMINGTON — A Colorado man is accused of 10 felony child sex abuse charges for sexually assaulting and molesting three different girls with most of the incidents occurring before the victims were under the age of 13.

The defendant is charged with five first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration, a single second-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration and four third-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact, according to the criminal complaint.

A detective was assigned the case on May 15. Initial reports were taken by a deputy over the phone.

The detective organized interviews with the three alleged victims to be conducted by outside law enforcement agencies. The three girls no longer reside in San Juan County.

One alleged victim told of five incidents where Trujillo allegedly sexually assaulted her three times and molested her twice. She believed the incidents started when she was eight or nine-years-old.

She told law enforcement she was sexually assaulted around the age of 16 on a couch in the defendant's house along Wildflower Drive.

A second victim was allegedly sexually assaulted twice and molested once, according to court documents. She thinks she was 12 or 13-years-old when the incidents happened.

She said some of those alleged incidents occurred at a residence on County Road 3955.

The third victim was allegedly sexually assaulted and molested once. She reported two specific incidents occurred in an RV on Trujillo's property.

She said the first incident happened when she was four, five or six-years-old and before she started kindergarten.

The detective made numerous attempts to contact Trujillo, but none were successful.

Trujillo was extradited from Colorado, according to court documents.

He was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 16 and released on the 18th.

The defendant's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Oct. 8 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

