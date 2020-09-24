Man allegedly abused 12-year-old boy for lying, not completing school work

Levi Viramontes, 38, allegedly abused the boy on the night of Sept. 2 at a residence west of Aztec, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of abusing a 12-year-old boy, leaving multiple bruises on the juvenile's body after the child did not complete school assignments.

Levi Viramontes, 38, allegedly abused the boy on the night of Sept. 2 at a residence west of Aztec, according to court documents.

The defendant is charged with a third-degree felony count of child abuse, according to the criminal complaints.

Mary Weber, Viramontes' attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation and was dispatched to a residence west of Aztec in the county on the morning of Sept. 3.

A woman interviewed by deputies said Viramontes learned on Sept. 2 during a conference with the boy's teachers that the boy had lied about completing schoolwork, and about his grades.

Viramontes allegedly struck the boy on the head then kicked him in the back when he fell to the ground.

She told the deputy Viramontes then kneed the child in the ribs, causing him to gasp for air.

The boy let the deputy take photos of the bruises on his body.

The boy had a cut on the top right of his head that still had dried blood on it and a bruise or scrape across the left cheek of his face.

Bruises and bumps were found on top of his head and on the left, back side of his head. A small scrape was found on his left rib cage with yellow coloring, which looked like a bruise.

Two small bruises were also found on his lower back near his right arm.

The boy told law enforcement he did not feel safe around Viramontes. He claimed that he had been beaten up 10 times this year by Viramontes.

Viramontes dodged questions from law enforcement regarding the boy's injuries and claimed he would never lay a hand on the boy.

A sergeant made a decision to place the boy in New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department custody due to allegations about how violent Viramontes was, according to court documents.

Viramontes is also accused of a misdemeanor count of battery and a felony count of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 3. The defendant allegedly battered a woman and possessed methamphetamine at the residence, according to court documents.

Viramontes allegedly smoke meth for several days before the alleged child abuse, according to court documents.

The defendant was arrested on Sept. 4 in the child abuse case and released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Cent on Sept. 9.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Oct. 8 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

