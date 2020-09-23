San Juan County man allegedly stole pickup truck from Aztec Ruins

Joshua Tubbs, 41, allegedly stole a Chevy pickup truck on Sept. 8 from Aztec Ruins on 725 Ruins Road along with causing about $3,500 in damages and leaving the scene of a crash, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The Aztec Police Department handled the investigation into the case.

Tubbs' arrest warrant was still active on the morning of Sept. 21.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is wanted by law enforcement for allegedly stealing a pickup truck from Aztec Ruins National Monument earlier this month and causing about $3,500 in damages to property on the monument's grounds in the process.

Joshua Tubbs, 41, allegedly stole a Chevy pickup truck from the monument's maintenance shop on 725 Ruins Road, crashed through locked gates and then left the scene, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Tubbs is charged with fourth-degree felony counts of vehicle theft and criminal damage to property along with petty misdemeanors of reckless driving.

He's also charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, a damaged truck that was abandoned across the street from the monument before the alleged maintenance truck theft, according to the criminal complaint.

The Aztec Police Department handled the investigation into the case.

Tubbs allegedly crashed the Dodge pickup truck on Ruins Road across the street from Aztec Ruins. The affidavit stated the Dodge appeared to have lost control due to the front, driver's side tire falling apart.

A wooden log went through the motor compartment of the Dodge pickup truck.

The defendant is accused of entering the Aztec Ruins maintenance yard and stealing a Chevy pickup truck. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle, according to court documents.

Tubbs then reportedly drove through a gate which secured the maintenance yard. He allegedly caused about $1,500 in damages to fences, about $1,000 in damage to gates and about $1,000 to the pickup truck.

Police believe the vehicle traveled northeast on County Road 2900, then Tubbs allegedly abandoned it at a residence on County Road 2625.

A man at the residence told police he heard his dogs barking around 3 a.m. or 3:30 a.m. that morning.

Tubbs has multiple felony convictions including child abuse, armed robbery, vehicle theft and residential burglary.

The defendant is also a suspect in a separate incident on Sept. 8 where Tubbs allegedly fled police in a Dodge pickup truck. Tubbs allegedly gave an Aztec officer his identification card before fleeing from the officer.

The defendant has two pending criminal cases for DWI and vehicle burglary, according to court records.

Tubbs' arrest warrant was still active on the morning of Sept. 23.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e