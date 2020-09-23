Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 18, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 18

• Police investigated a report of commercial burglary at 5:14 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Dustin Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:43 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:54 a.m. on the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:09 p.m. on the 400 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:59 p.m. on the 1300 block of Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:22 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:35 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of English Road and East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 3:26 p.m. on the 2900 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:47 p.m. on the 4000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:25 p.m. at the intersection of East Isleta Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:48 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:57 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:41 p.m. at the intersection of West Murray Drive and South Lake Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:27 p.m. on the 1000 block of Zuni Drive. A report was taken.