Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 16, 2020

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Debbie Torres was arrested at 1 a.m. on Sept. 16 on the 4300 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 16

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:37 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:50 a.m. on the 3800 block of Highland View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:06 a.m. on the 1700 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:49 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Dustin Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:22 a.m. on the 400 block of East Mojave Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:58 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:27 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:58 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2:36 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:59 p.m. on the 200 block of North Schwartz Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 4:54 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hall Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:17 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 7:21 p.m. on the 2700 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:40 p.m. on the 4700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:47 p.m. on the 100 block of South Gooding Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 10:16 p.m. on the 100 block of South Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:25 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:55 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:46 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.