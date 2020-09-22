SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%

Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 16, 2020

The Daily Times Staff
View Comments

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Debbie Torres was arrested at 1 a.m. on Sept. 16 on the 4300 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 16

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:37 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:50 a.m. on the 3800 block of Highland View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:06 a.m. on the 1700 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:49 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Dustin Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:22 a.m. on the 400 block of East Mojave Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:58 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:27 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:58 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2:36 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:59 p.m. on the 200 block of North Schwartz Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 4:54 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hall Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:17 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 7:21 p.m. on the 2700 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:40 p.m. on the 4700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:47 p.m. on the 100 block of South Gooding Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 10:16 p.m. on the 100 block of South Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:25 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:55 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:46 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

View Comments