Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 13, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 13

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:41 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:09 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 8:55 a.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:45 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:07 a.m. on the 2900 block of East 19th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 1:23 p.m. on the 300 block of East Boyd Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:41 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:42 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 5:18 p.m. on the 600 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:41 p.m. on the 3100 block of Centenary Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 10:22 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.