Woman allegedly had 1/2 pound of meth in a box during narcotics investigation

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman is accused of drug trafficking and possessing about half a pound of methamphetamine found during traffic stop that was part of a regional drug task force investigation.

Brittney Milam, 33, allegedly trafficked meth on the night of Feb. 12, 2019, in Farmington, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

She is accused of a first-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances, according to the criminal complaint.

Milam did not have legal representation on Sept. 16.

She was investigated by the Region II Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, a unit comprised of officers and investigators from San Juan County law enforcement agencies. She was charged on Sept. 10, about 18 months after the alleged incident.

Region II agents organized a controlled purchase of meth from Milam on the night of Feb. 12, 2019.

An informant drove to a Farmington residence to pick up Milam, who allegedly needed a ride to her supplier's house according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Milam entered the vehicle with the informant and a "young child," according to the document. The affidavit does not mention the child again.

The agents observed Milam arrive at the supplier's residence, enter the house then exit with a box in her possession. She allegedly told the informant she had about 3/4 of a pound of meth in the box.

A traffic stop was conducted on the informant's vehicle in Farmington. Milam was arrested due to a separate arrest warrant.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle and eight bags of a substance which tested positive for the presence of meth were found in the box. The bags were weighed and contained about 1/2 of a pound of meth.

In an interview on Feb. 12, 2019, Milam admitted to investigators to possessing the narcotics, according to court documents.

The defendant was booked on Sept. 10, 2020, into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and was later released on Sept. 14.

Milam has two pending drug cases including a drug trafficking case. She also has one felony conviction for drug trafficking from 2010, according to court records.

Her preliminary hearing in the most recent case is set for the morning of Sept. 30 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

