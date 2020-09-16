Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 12, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Audrey Lucero was arrested at 8:09 p.m. on Sept. 12 on the 700 block of West Apache Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Steven Gunter was arrested at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 on the 5200 block of Fawn Drive for alleged false reports and disorderly conduct.

• Conrad Jones was arrested at 7:01 p.m. on Sept. 12 on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Edwood Singer was arrested at 5:21 p.m. on Sept. 12 on the 1000 block of East Cedar Street due to a warrant for contempt.

• Elijah Tohtsoni was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the intersection of Watson Avenue and East Mojave Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, reckless driving, open container and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Shishonie Jake was arrested at 12:34 p.m. on Sept. 12 on the 2500 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged open container, aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and leaving the scene of an accident.

• Yolanda Bileen was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 on the 700 block of East 20th Street for alleged aggravated DWI.

• Justin Donald was arrested at 12:56 a.m. on Sept. 12 on the 2000 block of Municipal Drive for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Tracy Brown was arrested at 12:29 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the intersection of East Main Street and Country Club Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Rebecca Carter was arrested at 12:29 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the intersection of East Main Street and Country Club Drive due to two arrest warrants.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 12

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:56 a.m. on the 2000 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 4:41 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:30 a.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:39 a.m. on the 400 block of Nelson Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:22 a.m. on the 1100 block of Camina Entrada. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:07 a.m. on the 2500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a criminal damage to property at 2:16 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:06 p.m. on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:53 p.m. on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.