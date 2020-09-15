Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 11, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kenneth Deng was arrested at 9:01 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the intersection of West Murray Drive and West Main Street for alleged speeding more than 35 mph over and racing on highways.

• Nicholas Smith was arrested at 9:01 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the intersection of West Murray Drive and West Main Street for alleged speeding more than 35 mph over and racing on highways.

• Kevin Reeder was arrested at 8:51 p.m. on Sept. 11 on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Casey Clifford III was arrested at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and open container of alcohol.

• Gilbert Roger was arrested at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

• Emerick Benally was arrested at 2:17 p.m. on Sept. 11 on the 1600 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance.

​​​​​​​• Raymond McCann was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the intersection of Hilltop Court and Bering Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

​​​​​​​• Fredrick Pioche was arrested at 1:24 p.m. on Sept. 11 on the 2100 block of River Road for alleged criminal trespass.

​​​​​​​• Desiree Burke was arrested at 12:56 p.m. on Sept. 11 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear.

​​​​​​​• Tyler Beletso was arrested at 12:24 p.m. on Sept. 11 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged concealing identity and unlawful possession of marijuana.

​​​​​​​• Kamini Harrison was arrested at 9 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Schwartz Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

​​​​​​​• Cherise Yazzie was arrested at 2:56 a.m. on Sept. 11 on the 4600 block of Gila Street for alleged false reports or alarms.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Kenny Begay was arrested at 12:54 a.m. on Sept. 11 on the 5900 block of West Main Street for alleged aggravated DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Travis Charley was arrested at 12:18 a.m. on Sept. 11 on the 600 block of East 20th Street for alleged shoplifting and aggravated assault.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Tayna Spang was arrested at 12:22 a.m. on Sept. 11 on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway due to an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated DWI and concealing identity.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 11

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:05 a.m. on the 600 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:45 a.m. on the 5900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:23 a.m. on the 600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 7:31 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 8:39 a.m. on the 100 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:46 p.m. on the 700 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 3:46 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:34 p.m. on the 100 block of West Twilight Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:36 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.