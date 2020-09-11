Farmington resident accused of firing gun, battering man at apartment complex

Joshua Watkins is charged with a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault, according to the criminal complaint.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of pistol-whipping a man and discharging a firearm into an apartment during an incident at a Farmington apartment complex. No one was shot when the weapon was fired.

Joshua Watkins, 35, is suspected of battering a man and pointing a firearm at him during an altercation in the early hours of July 24 at the Villa View Apartments on the 900 block of Walnut Drive, according to court documents.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 12:48 a.m. on July 24 to the apartment complex on reports of a shots fired call.

A woman involved in the incident was interviewed by police.

She stated she and her brother, the victim, were helping a female roommate move into the apartment when the alleged incident happened.

Another woman showed up at the scene, yelled at the siblings and threatened both of them, then left the scene, according to court documents.

The woman who yelled at the siblings later told police the victim and the suspect were romantically interested in her. She also identified Watkins to police.

Court documents said Watkins was seen wearing all black with a black bandana over his face. He is accused of approaching the siblings in the stairwell, pulling up his shirt to reveal a pistol in the waistband of his pants then pulling out the gun and pointing at the victim.

The sister told police her brother pushed the handgun away from them and it discharged, but the bullet did not strike them.

A bullet hole was found in the front door of an apartment and the bullet was found lodged in the door of a refrigerator.

Watkins then allegedly pistol-whipped the victim two to three times and punched him.

The woman said she got between her brother and Watkins, yelling at the defendant until he left.

Watkins was not located by police for an interview at the time, according to court documents. An arrest warrant was issued for Watkins in this case on July 24.

He was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 9 at the Anasazi Inn at 903 W. Main St., according to Farmington Police Department spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Watkins was incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the afternoon of Sept. 10.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

