Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 6, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department.

Sept. 6

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:11 a.m. on the 3000 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:58 a.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and Zuni Drive. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 12:44 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Knudsen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:20 a.m. on the 2500 block of Wren Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 2:45 p.m. on the 1300 block of Camina Flora. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 5:17 p.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a 911 investigation at 6:33 p.m. on the 500 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 8:44 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 9:25 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.