Bloomfield police investigating two separate overnight shootings

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Police Department is investigating two separate shootings. A victim suffered minor injuries in one case and a suspect was arrested in another.

Bloomfield officers were dispatched around 11:26 p.m. on Sept. 9 to the 300 block of West Cedar Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a BPD press release.

The victim was transported from the scene to San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington. The victim was released on the morning of Sept. 10 after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

No other information was released on the investigation, which is still ongoing.

It was around 4:44 a.m. on Sept. 10 when officers were dispatched to the Rio Vista Mobile Home Community in the 1300 block of Sanchez Lane on reports of a domestic situation.

Zachary Augustine, 22, of Bloomfield, allegedly discharged a firearm toward an 18-year-old. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and negligent use of a deadly weapon while intoxicated.

The 18-year-old was not injured.

Augustine was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 10.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

