Shiprock man accused of trafficking meth, DWI after traffic stop

Julius Canuto is charged with a second-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances, a fourth-degree felony count of false evidence of title or registration along with six petty misdemeanor counts including DWI, no insurance and open container.

Canuto did not have legal representation on the morning of Sept. 9.

He was booked on Sept. 3 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and was released on Sept. 8.

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock man is accused of trafficking methamphetamine and driving while intoxicated after police say narcotics were found during a traffic stop in the Waterflow area.

Julius Canuto, 38, allegedly drove while under the influence of alcohol along U.S. Highway 64 and trafficked meth on the morning of Sept. 3, according to the criminal complaint.

Canuto is charged with a second-degree felony count of trafficking controlled substances, a fourth-degree felony count of false evidence of title or registration along with six petty misdemeanor counts including DWI, no vehicle insurance and having an open container in a vehicle.

Canuto did not have legal representation on the morning of Sept. 9.

A New Mexico State Police officer was driving around Mile Marker 37 on U.S. Highway 64 around 11:01 a.m. on Sept. 3 when he saw a green Chevy passenger car.

The officer ran a check of the license plate, which returned to a Dodge Neon, not the Chevy car Canuto was driving. He conducted a traffic stop.

The officer reported that he could smell a strong odor of an intoxicating liquor from the vehicle and its two occupants.

Canuto is accused of not being able to provide proof of insurance or registration for the car along with driving with a suspended license.

The defendant told the officer he drank about one half-gallon of vodka about 12 hours earlier, according to court documents, and had bloodshot watery eyes and dilated pupils along with the odor of alcohol on his breath.

Court documents say Canuto also told the officer he did meth about three or four days earlier. The officer conducted a DWI investigation and arrested Canuto after conducting a field sobriety test.

Multiple open containers of alcohol were in the vehicle, according to court documents.

A breathalyzer test returned a blood alcohol content of 0.0, and Canuto refused to submit to a blood exam.

Four bags with a white crystalline powder substance believed to be meth were found inside an eyeglasses case in the vehicle. A brown paper bag had an estimated 100 small plastic bags inside.

The substance believed to be meth weighed about 6.5 grams.

Canuto refused to talk to the officer and requested a lawyer.

He was booked on Sept. 3 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and was released on Sept. 8.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Sept. 16 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e