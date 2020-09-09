Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 5, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 5

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:03 a.m. on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:49 a.m. at the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:28 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:46 a.m. on the 500 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:40 a.m. on the 700 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:37 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:58 p.m. on the 3000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:14 p.m. on the 2800 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:22 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:13 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 3:47 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:22 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:18 p.m. on the 100 block of West 31st Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:25 p.m. on the 4700 block of Cortez Way. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:52 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 10:05 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:24 p.m. on the 2600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:01 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.