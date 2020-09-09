Farmington man allegedly made multiple threats to President Trump, Joe Biden

Steve Barton, 63, is accused of one count of threatening the president and threatening a major candidate for the office of president, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man has been arrested by federal authorities for allegedly making multiple threats to harm or kill President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Steve Barton, 63, is accused of one count each of threatening the president and threatening a major candidate for the office of president, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

The criminal complaint alleges Barton made multiple threatening Facebook posts between April and August to harm President Trump and Biden.

The United States Secret Service (USSS) office in Albuquerque was notified on April 19 that Barton allegedly made Facebook posts with subjects including "If Trump Wins? Kill Him" and "If Biden Wins? Kill Him."

Barton on April 20 told a Secret Service agent he would stop making the posts but was unable to delete them since he was locked out of his account.

Nearly four months later, the Secret Service was notified on Aug. 18 of Barton allegedly making more threatening posts.

An investigation revealed Barton had four Facebook accounts, including two accounts where the alleged threatening messages were posted.

Some of those posts include "BRING ME THE HEAD OF DONALD TRUMP AND JOE BIDEN..." and "EVERYONE IS FORGIVEN WHEN SATAN IS DEAD!" Some of the posts included vulgar language.

Barton allegedly recorded a July 26 video wherein he made threats to shoot President Trump multiple times, turning the camera on himself at one point.

The defendant told a Secret Service agent on Aug. 25 he had multiple Facebook accounts because people kept reporting his posts and threats, resulting in temporary bans on his accounts.

He is out of custody while awaiting trial, according to the press release.

Barton could face up to five years in prison for each count if convicted.

