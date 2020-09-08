Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 4, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 4

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:07 a.m. on the 4600 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:26 a.m. on the 5100 block of Bellflower Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:27 a.m. on County Road 3950. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:19 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:40 a.m. on the 4800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:50 a.m. on the 2600 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:42 p.m. at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Wagner Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:16 p.m. at the intersection of La Plata Highway and Twin Peaks Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 2:18 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Cedar Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:38 p.m. on the 2300 block of North Cochiti Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 4:23 a.m. on the 500 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 4:49 p.m. on the 5200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:23 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:52 p.m. on the 5800 block of Pallas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 10:13 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint at 11:09 p.m. on the 3300 block of Colgate Avenue. A report was taken.