Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 2, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Brandon Gordillo was arrested at 12:52 a.m. on Sept. 2 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 2

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:51 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:28 a.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:48 a.m. on the 500 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an auto burglary at 7:27 a.m. on the 900 block of Watson Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:32 a.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:51 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:30 a.m. on the 5800 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:39 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 11:50 a.m. on the 2300 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:09 a.m. on the 4700 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 3:04 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 4:10 p.m. on the 3200 block of Spencer Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:38 p.m. on the 3300 block of Colgate Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:14 p.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and North Carlton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:04 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:45 p.m. on the 700 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.