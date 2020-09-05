Man accused of multiple child sex abuse, child pornography charges

Justin Harris is accused of seven charges including criminal sexual penetration, two counts of criminal sexual contact along with manufacturing, distributing and possessing child pornography.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation with the assistance of an FBI agent.

District Court Judge Daylene Marsh on Sept. 2 ordered Harris be held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center without bond.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times while taking sexually explicit photos of her and sharing them with an undercover federal agent.

Justin Harris, 27, is accused of seven charges including a first-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration; second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact, causing or permitting child to engage in sexual exploitation, manufacturing child pornography and third-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact and distribution of child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

Matthew Cockman, Harris' attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

The federal agent was sent two images of alleged child pornography through the smartphone messaging app Kik, from a user identified as "Justin Yow."

The user later identified as Harris is accused of having a conversation with the agent about sexually assaulting a young female relative.

The agent investigated and learned the IP address was tied to an internet service provider account for a residence southeast of Bloomfield.

The ISP account was in the name of Harris' wife, according to court documents.

While searching social media, the agent found a profile picture for Harris which matched the profile photo of the Kik user who allegedly sent the agent the sexually explicit photos and discussed sexually assaulting the girl.

Detectives for the Sheriff's Office contacted and interviewed Harris on Aug. 27. He admitted to three incidents of sexual assault along with possessing, sharing and making the sexually explicit photos.

District Court Judge Daylene Marsh on Sept. 2 ordered Harris be held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center without bond following a hearing that morning.

Judge Marsh wrote in her order that the weight of evidence of against Harris was strong and that he has no prior criminal history.

Harris waived his preliminary hearing on the morning of Sept. 3 in Aztec Magistrate Court. The case was bound over state district court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

