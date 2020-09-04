Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 31, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 31

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:33 a.m. on the 1100 block of Little Rabbit Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery at 7:50 a.m. on County Road 3523. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shooting at 8:57 a.m. on County Road 3177. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:41 a.m. on the 3100 block of Crestridge Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at 10:41 a.m. on 2900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of burglary at 11:04 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 12:51 p.m. on the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 12:56 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Shady Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:27 p.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a report of a welfare check at 4:22 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 5:31 p.m. on the 400 block of South Illinois Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:39 p.m. at the intersection of South Orchard Avenue and East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:59 p.m. on the 300 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 9:02 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:08 p.m. at the intersection of West Murray Drive and West Pinon Street. A report was taken.