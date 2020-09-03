Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 30, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 30

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:56 a.m. on the 1100 block of Little Rabbit Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:41 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:20 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 7:26 a.m. on the 2300 block of North Cochiti Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:31 a.m. on the 300 block of Desert Rose Trail. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:25 a.m. on the 1100 block of Winter Park. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:35 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:34 p.m. on the 5300 block of First Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:33 p.m. on the 2500 block of Lee Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:11 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 6:19 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:31 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 7:11 p.m. on the 1200 block of Acacia Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:33 p.m. on the 2500 block of Lee Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 7:29 p.m. on the 100 block of Gladden Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:06 p.m. on the 1200 block of East 33rd Street. A report was taken.