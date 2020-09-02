Multiple men face criminal charges from July 13 county jail riot

Area law enforcement and first responders were dispatched on the morning of July 13 to the county jail along Andrea Drive on reports of a riot.

FARMINGTON — The investigation into the July 13 riot at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center has yielded criminal charges against 11 inmates who allegedly attacked jail staff, started fires and made makeshift weapons.

Area law enforcement and first responders were dispatched on the morning of July 13 to the county jail along Andrea Drive on reports of a riot where 35 inmates reportedly revolted for reasons including receiving cold sack meals and not receiving COVID-19 test results.

One detainee was transported from the scene for minor injuries.

Captain Kevin Burns of the San Juan County Sheriff's Office told The Daily Times detectives are still evaluating information and video from the riot and said there might be other charges filed in the future.

The charging documents described allegations of inmates attacking jail staff, including Adult Detention Center Administrator Daniel Webb, starting fires, damaging more than $16,000 worth of jail property and creating makeshift clubs.

Kevin Sanchez, 28, of Farmington and Juan Medrano, 38, are both accused of battering Webb, according to court documents.

Sanchez and Medrano are both accused of three counts of battery upon a peace officer.

Webb addressed those housed in pod B6 on the morning of July 13 in an attempt to calm the outraged inmates before the riot occurred.

A stun gun was used on Medrano, due to his "threatening behavior and resistance," according to court documents.

After Medrano was "tased," a fight broke out involving jail staff and inmates where Sanchez allegedly punched Webb in the face.

There are no details of Medrano's battery of Webb in his arrest warrant affidavit. Both men are accused of battering two other members of the jail staff.

Hyram Cayaditto, 30, has the most charges with five felony counts including possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, two counts of battery upon a peace officer and criminal damage to property.

About $16,200 worth of property was allegedly damaged in pod B6 during the riot.

Cayaditto allegedly did about $6,400 worth of damage, including breaking 13 fire sprinklers worth about $5,200. He also allegedly broke four porcelain sinks, which inmates allegedly threw pieces of during the riot.

Cayaditto also allegedly made a make-shift club with metal piping and sheets to break the light fixtures.

Damian Werito and Charles Wilson, both 32, of Farmington, also allegedly made make-shift clubs.

The two men are accused of possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner and conspiracy to commit possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner. Werito is also accused of setting a trash can on fire.

Bingo Smith, 33, of Bloomfield, and Harry Johnhat, 35, of Fruitland, face felony arson and conspiracy to commit arson charges.

Both men are accused of setting fire to 65 blankets, worth about $640.

Isiaih Cayaditto, 23, of Farmington, is accused of a felony count of negligent arson and a petty misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

Isiaih allegedly broke five fire sprinklers along with setting towels and bedsheets on fire.

Erickson Matchers, 31, of Fruitland, is accused of felony counts of criminal damage to property and conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property.

Matchers allegedly damaged about $7,300 worth of property, including a security door worth about $5,300. He is also accused of breaking five fire sprinklers.

Daniel Yarborough and Jeremaine Cayaditto were also charged with petty misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, according to a San Juan County Sheriff's Office press release.

Nine of the men were incarcerated at the county jail on Sept. 1. Wilson and Isiaih were released before they were charged in connection to the riot.

