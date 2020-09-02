Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 29, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jaqueline Portillo was arrested at 11:24 p.m. on Aug. 29 on the 2700 block of West Main Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and open container.

• Ulan Etsitty was arrested at 6:25 p.m. on Aug. 29 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged open container.

• Juan Gonzalez was arrested at 11:08 a.m. on Aug. 29 on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive for alleged aggravated battery against a household member and false imprisonment.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 29

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:11 a.m. on the 400 block of Concho Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 1:16 a.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 7:16 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 7:32 a.m. on the 2400 block of Catalina Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:07 a.m. on the 2800 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:50 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:57 a.m. on the 3500 block of Edgecliff Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 2:35 p.m. on the 2900 block of La Sierra Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 4:56 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 5:13 p.m. on the 5300 block of Rinconada Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 7:31 p.m. on the 900 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 8:43 p.m. on County Road 5817. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:23 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.