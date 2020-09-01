Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 28, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Destiny Francis was arrested at 3:18 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of East 30th Street and College Boulevard for alleged aggravated DUI, drivers must be licensed and taillamps required.

• Israel Calderon was arrested at 11:52 p.m. on Aug. 28 on the 2500 block of La Rue Avenue for alleged improper handling of fire, false imprisonment and aggravated battery against a household member.

• Buckley McDaniel was arrested at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 on the 4500 block of East Main Street for alleged battery.

• Shane Devilbiss was arrested at 6:32 p.m. on Aug. 28 on the 400 block of Sandstone Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Jorelle Griffith was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 on the 2500 block of East 16th Street for alleged abuse of a child and aggravated battery against a household member.

• Matthew Soderberg was arrested at 2:16 p.m. on Aug. 28 on the 300 block of Airport Drive due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Brando Begaye was arrested at 9:31 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of East Main Street and Plaza Court due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Crystal Black was arrested at 4:02 a.m. on Aug. 28 on the 1100 block of South Bluffview Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear along with possession, consumption, sale or service in public places, concealing identity and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Tyrone John was arrested at 2:25 p.m. on Aug. 28 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged commercial burglary and criminal damage to property.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 28

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:29 a.m. on the 5700 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a commercial burglary at 2:25 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 2:32 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 10:08 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:39 p.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:48 p.m. on the 2100 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:10 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:58 p.m. on the 4500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 7:56 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 10:52 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.