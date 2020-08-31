Sheriff's Office identifies man who was shot and killed by a deputy

Marco Benito, 36, was killed around 9 to 9:30 a.m. near County Road 3177 in the area of the San Juan County landfill.

FARMINGTON — An Albuquerque man shot and killed by a San Juan County Sheriff's Office Deputy reportedly committed a crime spree that included robberies and attacks on multiple people before leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit.

Marco Benito, 36, was killed between 9 to 9:30 a.m. near County Road 3177 in the area of the San Juan County landfill, according to a San Juan County Sheriff's Office press release and Captain Kevin Burns.

Benito threatened deputies, stating he had a firearm, and refused to show his hands. An unidentified deputy fired his weapon, striking Benito.

Law enforcement at the scene attempted life-saving measures before paramedics arrived but Benito died from his injuries.

The incident occurred near the intersection of County Road 3100 and 3177 in the Crouch Mesa area.

The Sheriff's Office press release detailed events starting around 7:51 a.m. and leading to the shooting. Deputies had responded to multiple calls involving Benito.

Benito reportedly assaulted a homeowner on County Road 3523 around 7:51 a.m. during a breaking and entering, then fled in a diesel truck pulling a trailer.

A woman around 8:14 a.m. around Mile Marker 5 on County Road 3000 reported items stolen from her residence.

It was around 8:17 a.m. near Mile Marker 4 on County Road 3000 where Benito jumped out of a vehicle and assaulted a homeowner with a spear-type weapon. The two got into a fight.

Benito reportedly stole an SUV around 8:35 a.m. around Mile Marker 7 on County Road 3000.

It was a 9-year-old who, around 8:40 a.m. near Mile Marker 8 on County Road 3000, reported Benito entered the residence through a window. The juvenile said the man may have possibly stolen ammunition along with a weapon, or weapons.

When law enforcement located the SUV Benito led them on a high-speed chase until he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies and New Mexico State Police officers located Benito in an irrigation ditch, where he was shot and killed. Benito reportedly ignored commands to surrender.

Benito had an active warrant for failing to appear in a residential burglary case in Bernalillo County and one out of Illinois for criminal damage to property.

The Farmington Police Department Detective Division is leading the investigation as part of the San Juan County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Taskforce.

This is the first law enforcement shooting involving the San Juan County Sheriff's Office since Aug. 27, 2017, when William Wilson was killed by a deputy and a New Mexico State Police officer at the Citizens Bank branch at 4200 Hudson. St. in Farmington.

