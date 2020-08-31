San Juan County Sheriff's Office reports deputy fatally shot robbery suspect

FARMINGTON — A robbery suspect is dead after a San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot the suspect following a vehicle pursuit.

Capt. Kevin Burns of the Sheriff’s Office told The Daily Times the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Aug 31.

Burns said deputies were searching for and then located the robbery suspect, who fled in a vehicle.

The suspect led deputies to the area of the intersection of County Road 3100 and 3177.

A “violent confrontation” occurred during which a deputy shot the suspect, who later died, Burns said.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area of County Road 3100.

The Sheriff's Office Facebook page posted about the incident at 9:46 a.m. on Aug. 31.

The post said there are no other outstanding suspects.

A New Mexico State Police officer blocked traffic onto County Road 3177.

More information is expected to be released this afternoon.

The story will be updated as more details are available.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e