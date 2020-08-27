SUBSCRIBE NOW
Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 21, 2020

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• John Davidson was arrested at 2 a.m. on Aug. 21 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• James Garrison was arrested at 3:07 a.m. on Aug. 21 on the 200 block of East Apache Street for alleged out of state fugitive, driving while license suspended and aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Alexandra Jones was arrested at 5:16 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the intersection of Upper Fruitland Highway and Bisti Highway for alleged aggravated 1st-3rd DWI, no proof of insurance, driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, following too closely, display of registration plate and open container.

• Larry Valdez was arrested at 4:12 p.m. on Aug. 21 on the 3500 block of Bloomfield Highway for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.

• Wayne Muskett-Bitsilly was arrested at 3:49 p.m. on Aug. 21 on the 4600 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 21

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 1:14 a.m. on the 1100 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to vehicle complaint at 3:07 p.m. on the 200 block of East Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:40 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:02 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:06 a.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:31 a.m. on the 2900 block of 30th Place. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 11:47 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:29 p.m. on the 1500 block of Robin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:02 p.m. on the 400 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:42 p.m. on the 4200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 5:16 p.m. at the intersection of Upper Fruitland Highway and Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 11:12 p.m. on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:42 a.m. on the 500 block of Ross Street. A report was taken.

